Floyd Valley Healthcare to require employees receive COVID-19 vaccination

A new study from the CDC looking at more than half a million people has come to the conclusion that COVID vaccines remain effective. (Joel CarrettAAP Image viaAP)

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Floyd Valley Healthcare (FVH) in Le Mars announced they will require their employees to get vaccinated.

FVH will give their employees until January 1, 2022, to receive a vaccination, according to a release. Medical and religious exemptions will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

FVH said it has been carefully exploring the next steps for vaccination requirements and learned through conversations their need to provide a safe environment for their patients families, and employees.

FVH said the decision was made in the best interest of all and for the greater good with the following information:

The vaccines are safe and effective. Millions of people have safely received the vaccines. With over half of the U.S. population vaccinated plus millions across the world, COVID-19 vaccines are among the most tested vaccines ever.

The Pfizer vaccine was fully approved by the FDA after reviewing data from the clinical trial and a longer duration of follow-up in a larger clinical trial population.

Hospitals across the country are seeing increased numbers of COVID-19 inpatients – including young adults and children – not due to side effects of the vaccine, but COVID-19 illness.

Children ages 0-11 are still vulnerable and recently the U.S. recorded a record number of children hospitalized in a single day. The best thing that adults can do to protect children is to get vaccinated.

Even in the face of the Delta variant, vaccines are being shown to prevent cases, hospitalizations and deaths. When uncommon breakthrough COVID-19 infections do happen, most often the illness is mild. Hospitalizations and deaths are rare among the vaccinated.

Numerous medical organizations support the requirement of COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers, including the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Nurses Association, American College of Physicians, Catholic Health Association and more.

Last week, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced emergency regulations requiring vaccinations for nursing home workers will be expanded to include hospitals, dialysis facilities, ambulatory surgical settings and home health agencies, among others, as a condition for participation in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

FVH also asks community members to consider getting vaccinated and to talk to your primary car provider if you have questions.