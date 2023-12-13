IOWA (KCAU) — It’s getting to be that time of year when anglers are gearing up for early ice fishing season, so the Department of Natural Resources is reminding Iowans to remain cautious.

According to a release from the DNR, there should be a minimum of four inches of clear ice for ice fishing. There should be at least five inches for snowmobiles and ATVs.

“Check ice thickness as you make your way to your favorite fishing spot,” Chief of Fisheries with the Iowa DNR Joe Larcheid said, “Ice conditions change constantly and its thickness can vary across the lake. Trust your instincts – if the ice does not look right, don’t go out.”

A blanket of snow on top of an ice-covered lake insulates the ice, according to the release. This slows the growth of ice and hides potential weak spots. Additionally, River ice is 15% weaker than lake ice.

To determine if being on the ice is safe, look at the color. The release states that ice with a bluish color is safer than clear ice. Avoid slushy or honey-combed ice, and stay away from dark spots. Don’t walk in areas where the snow cover looks discolored.

Additional safety tips provided by the DNR include:

No ice is 100% safe.

New ice is usually stronger than old ice.

Don’t go out alone. Someone should be there to call for help or help with a rescue if something should happen.

Make sure someone knows where you are going and when you will return.

Check ice thickness as you go out. There could be pockets of thin ice or places where ice recently formed.

Bring the following items to help keep safe:

Hand warmers

Ice cleats to help prevent falls

Ice picks to help crawl out of the water if you fall in

Life jacket

Floating safety rope

Whistle to call for help

First aid kit

Extra dry clothes, including gloves

“Many of us can’t wait to get out on the ice each winter,” said Larschied, “Ice fishing is a fun, inexpensive activity for anglers of all ages to get outdoors and avoid cabin fever.”