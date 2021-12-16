SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is recommending caution while cleaning up damaged trees.

Emma Hanigan, the Urban Forestry Coordinator for the Iowa DNR, said homeowners should hire a tree care professional to properly care for damaged trees.

The release also indicated that homeowners who will do their own tree cleanup should wear proper safety gear including hand, foot, leg, eye, face, hearing, and head protection.

“Be careful when working with trees and limbs that are snapped off, twisted, and angled together,” said Hanigan, “The trunk or tree limbs may bind against the chainsaw.”

Once homeowners have completed their cleanup, they should contact a professional, insured arborist to conduct an inspection of the trees that were impacted, the DNR said. The arborists are able to examine trees for cracks or anything that might have been missed, and routine tree care can make them more resilient to storm-related damage.

Hanigan said younger trees can be saved by staking and guying, while older trees have a harder time recovering.

Visit the Urban Forestry page on the DNR website to see more information about chain saw safety, pruning and tree care, replanting, and resources to help find a licensed arborist.