DNR looking for boat involved in West Lake Okoboji hit and run

WEST LAKE OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are asking for help to find a boat involved in a hit and run on West Lake Okoboji.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the incident happened Tuesday around 10:35 p.m. near Manhattan Point on the lake.

Officials said a boat hit another boat from behind, causing a crash and then fleeing. Vaughn Wickman, 52, of Spirit Lake, was operating the second boat was injured during the crash.

Wickman was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries.

DNR Conservation Officers and local law enforcement trie to find the boat involved but were unable to find it.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who has seen a boat with new front end damage or scrape marks or other information related to the hit and run is asked to contact DNR Conservation Officer Steve Reighard immediately at (712) 260-1018 or Steve.Reighard@dnr.iowa.gov.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should state that when sharing pertinent information related to this case.