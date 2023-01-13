SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With frigid weather in Siouxland, several people tried their luck with ice fishing.

Multiple people set up their ice houses on Bacon Creek with the hopes of catching some fish.

Stacey Bragg with the Iowa DNR says accidents during ice fishing season are thankfully quite rare but siouxlanders should still be careful. She said people should try to fish on clear ice because snow-covered ice does not freeze as quickly. While lake ice is generally safer than river ice… Bragg says people should be cautious no matter what.

“No ice is 100 percent safe. You need to check it constantly and be continuously aware of your surroundings when you’re out on it, no matter if you’re ice fishing, snowmobiling, ice hockey, there’s so many things you can do to recreate on the ice,” Bragg said.

Ice that is more than 4 inches thick should be safe enough for a person but you need at least 12 inches if Siouxlanders plan on bringing a vehicle on the ice with you. Siouxlanders should also consider bringing an extra set of warm clothes to have with them in case they get wet.