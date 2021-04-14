DNR investigating manure spill, fish kill near Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU)—Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) staff said several hundred thousand gallons of manure was spilled, which reached a creek and killed fish near Rock Rapids.

According to the Iowa DNR, the spill reached Mud Creek, which is northwest of Rock Rapids. A man reported spilling several hundred thousand gallons of manure Wednesday after an irrigation unit became stuck.



The DNR said liquid manure flowed through fields to reach a tributary of Mud Creek and then flowed into Mud Creek.

Slow flow rates are causing the manure-laden water to move slowly downstream. DNR recommends livestock producers who depend upon Mud Creek as a water source to check stream conditions for the next few days.

DNR staff found dead fish, including bullheads, minnows, and chubs, when they arrived around 3:20 p.m.

Staff will work with the producer to get the spill stopped and will monitor the cleanup. Fisheries staff will assess the extent of the fish kill on Thursday.

DNR will consider appropriate enforcement actions.