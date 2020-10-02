DNR investigates manure spill complaint in Sioux County

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU)— The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a manure spill complaint in Sioux County.

According to a release, DNR staff responded to a complaint Wednesday of manure discharging into the Rock River about five miles southwest of Rock Valley.

The investigator found manure seeping out of an underground tile line into a tributary that flows about a quarter-mile before reaching the Rock River.

The Rock River had good water flow and a DNR investigator did not observe live or dead fish in the river.

DNR will continue to monitor the situation and will consider appropriate enforcement action.

