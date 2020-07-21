Iowa DNR investigates fish kill in Buena Vista County

ALBERT CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) met with a hog producer near Albert City on Sunday afternoon to investigate a manure release from his above-ground storage tank.

Officials said Kris Ehlers had reported on Sunday that a valve on the tank had failed, and it had released an unknown amount of manure.

DNR staff found the manure to have pooled near the tank, and it had run into a grassed waterway.

During the investigation, authorities also found a few dead fish, manure, and elevated ammonia levels throughout four miles in a tributary of the North Raccoon River.

The DNR concluded the source of pollution was the manure released from Ehlers farm after checking for any other potential sources on Sunday and Monday.

Water samples were taken for laboratory analysis. DNR staff is working with Ehlers, will monitor cleanup, and appropriately consider enforcement action.

The DNR reminds producers and the public to report spills and fish kill by calling the 24-hour spill line at 515-725-8694 as soon as possible.

Latest Stories