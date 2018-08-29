Zebra mussels confirmed to be in Storm Lake Video

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) - In Storm Lake, an invasive species has been found in the lake which could cause serious damage to your boat or dock.

Zebra mussels were found in a water sample of Storm Lake earlier this month.

They're tiny clam-shaped mollusks that live in fresh waters. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said they found both juvenile and adult zebra mussels in several locations around the lake, adding their presence could increase algal blooms and clog water intakes.

"I have to say we are very fortunate that we did not have the zebra mussels till now again our approach, we are going to have to make sure that we maintain the same public information that when you place a watercraft in that when you take your craft out that you make sure its clean," said Keri Navratil, the Storm Lake city manager.

Gary Lalone of the Lake Preservation Association says the increased popularity of Storm Lake in the past 12 years could have led to the zebra mussel infestation.

"Fishing is great, more people are using the lake all the time, we have a lot of tourists come from a lot of places and my guess is that people that were going in other places that might have had zebra mussels brought it in unfortunately," said Lalone.

“The zebra mussels in Storm Lake probably arrived on or in a boat that had picked up the mussels from an infested water body, like the Spirit/Okoboji chain of lakes or the Missouri River,” said Kim Bogenschutz, the DNR’s Aquatic Invasive Species Program coordinator.

Zebra mussels look like small, D-shaped clams that have alternating light and dark bands. Most are less than one inch long. They are filter feeders that can form dense clusters as they attach to hard underwater surfaces. Large infestations may interfere with aquatic food chains, kill native mussels, clog water intakes, increase algae blooms, and cover beaches with dead shells. Currently, there is no effective treatment to control zebra mussels once they have infested a lake.

Young zebra mussels are microscopic and can be unintentionally transported with water in live wells, bilges, ballast or bait buckets. Adult zebra mussels can attach to boats, trailers and aquatic vegetation.

It is illegal to possess or transport prohibited aquatic invasive species, such as zebra mussels, in Iowa. Boaters must also drain all water from boats and equipment before leaving a water access and must keep drain plugs removed or opened during transport.

“Boaters and anglers can unintentionally spread zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species if they do not take the proper precautions - clean, drain, dry - after each time out on the water,” said Bogenschutz.

The DNR released some tips to help prevent further spreading the invasive species:

Clean any plants, animals or mud from boat and equipment before you leave a water body.

Drain water from all equipment (motor, live well, bilge, transom well, bait bucket) before you leave a water body.

Dry anything that comes into contact with water (boats, trailers, equipment, boots, clothing, dogs). Before you move to another water body either:

Spray your boat and trailer with hot, high-pressure water; or

Dry your boat and equipment for at least 5 days.

Never release plants, fish or animals into a water body unless they came out of that water body and empty unwanted bait in the trash.

“Draining all water is a critical step in preventing the spread of zebra mussels,” said Bogenschutz.

To find more information about aquatic invasive species and a list of infested waters in the 2018 Iowa Fishing Regulations booklet or on the DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ais.