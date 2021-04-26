Fire at D’Leon’s Taco Rico causes restaurant to be closed for ‘quite some time’

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local restaurant will be closed for a while after receiving severe smoke damage from a fire on Monday morning.

According to Sioux City Fire & Rescue, at around 3:12 a.m., they responded to a call of smoke in the area of Gordon Drive and Stone Avenue.

Fire officials sent one fire truck down to that area, firefighters saw smoke coming from the rear of D’Leon’s Taco Rico restaurant and requested fore more assistance at about 3:30 a.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Cougill said smoke charred the building, and the back door had heavy fire damage, and a window was broken out from the heat.

Officials report the fire started from the rear area of the restaurant where the kitchen, electric room, and storage area are located.

The restaurant has severe interior damage from the fire, and authorities mention it will be closed for “quite some time.”

Assistant Fire Chief Cougill said no one was in the building when the fire began, and the investigation is currently ongoing.