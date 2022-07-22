SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a fire closed the doors of D’Leon’s Sioux City location for more than a year, the restaurant has finally reopened.

KCAU 9 heard that restaurant had reopened Friday morning. We stopped by the restaurant to speak with the owners, but due to the excitement of the reopening, they were busy serving customers and were unable to make a comment.

On April 26, 2021, a fire broke out at the restaurant’s location on Gordon Drive early in the morning. Fire officials arrived to see smoke and required additional assistance to combat the fire.

Officials said that the restaurant took on severe interior damage. The cause of the fire was determined to be spontaneous combustion caused by rags that were covered in grease and were put in a nonmetal collection bin. The fire spread to nearby combustibles.

D’Leon’s is a Lincoln-based restaurant franchise with 5 locations in Lincoln, multiple locations in Omaha, and a few in other Nebraska cities such as Crete and North Platte.