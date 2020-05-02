Dixon, Thurston counties reporting new cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has announced two new cases in its health district.

The two additional cases are in Dixon and Thurston counties of a man in his 70s and a woman in her 20s.

The health department said its investigations have been completed to find the close contacts to ensure quarantine and isolation measures are being taken.

Health officials mention that the sources of the infections have been identified.

As of Saturday evening, there have been 265 tests performed and 211 of them are negative with 30 tests currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 24 positive cases in its health district in the following counties: