Dixon, Thurston counties reporting more cases of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported two new cases of COVID-19 within its health district on Friday.

The two new cases are in Dixon and Thurston counties of a man and a woman who are both in their 30s.

NNPHD mentions that the public health investigations have started to find the close contacts and ensure quarantine and isolation measures are being taken.

The health department said the sources of the infections have been identified.

As of Friday evening, there have been 263 tests performed and 208 of them came back negative.

Health officials mention that 33 tests are currently pending results.

For the full list of counties that NNPHD covers that have 22 total positive cases of COVID-19, see below.