Dixon County welcomes ‘farmers market’ season

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – Farmers market season is here, and the Dixon County Farmer’s Market kicked off in Ponca on Saturday morning.

Chickens, bunnies, cupcakes, and crafts were among the many things vendors sold at the market.

Organizers said their goal was to emphasize healthy foods and ways the community can live a healthier lifestyle.

Classes were held at the market, some including how to create flower pots and how to successfully grow herbs.

“This is a very welcome place here, and that’s what we also wanted to have, and it’s exciting. It’s exciting being able to see the interaction of my vendors and the other people and coming and learning about different products that we have,” said Susan Way.

The next Dixon County Farmer’s Market will be held on May 15. Visit their Facebook page by clicking here.