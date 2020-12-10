Dixon County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone maintenance

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office is advising Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company (NNTC) customers they won’t be able to call 911 or use their landline during the early hours of tomorrow due to maintenance.

According to the sheriff’s office, NNTC will be doing fiber maintenance from midnight to 4 a.m. on December 11. Residents are asked to call the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office by cell phone for any emergencies, as maintenance will be unable to dial 911 or use their landline.

The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 402-755-5608.