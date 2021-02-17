Dixon County Sheriff’s Office warns public of texting scam

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities are warning the public about a new scam that comes in the form of a text.

According to the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, the text claims to come from someone pretending to be a local priest in Dixon County asking for gift cards to send to cancer patients in surrounding communities.

If anyone receives these types of messages, you are asked not to respond. The sheriff’s office said that as of right now, the texts are coming as it appears from a person you will know personally.

Officials said to confirm with that person verbally before fulfilling any requests.



If you have any questions or have received a scam like this please call the Dixon County Sheriffs Office at 402-755-5608