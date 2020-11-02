Dixon County Sheriff’s Office reports 911 land line outages

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office has advised people that a fiber has been cut, making it for some to be unable to call 911.

According to a Facebook post, The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office said that NNTC NNTC customers are not able to call 911 on your land lines.

If someone has an emergency, authorities say to use your cell phone to dial 911 or call the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office main line 402-755-5608.

This outage is estimated to last two to three hours. Any questions please feel free to call Dixon County Sheriffs Office 402-755-5608.

