Dixon County Sheriff’s K9 Officer passes away unexpectedly

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that K9 Officer Josie passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday.

Officials said Josie was seven years old and worked for the sheriff’s office from 2015 to 2021.

For those that knew her from afar, K-9 Josie was the loud one of the forces, always barking and establishing her territory, a look that would make many second guess their approach. For those that knew her well, beneath the seemingly harsh exterior, she was a gentle soul that absolutely loved her job and wanted nothing more than love, affection, and her reward toy ball. From the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office mentions that she was always ready to work at a moment’s notice right beside her handler, Deputy Rick Lamprecht, whether it was a drug search or a demonstration.

She illustrated how important these K-9’s is not only for our safety and well-being, but also for the education of our public. From the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office

For more information on K9 Officer Josie’s unexpected passing, see the Facebook post below.