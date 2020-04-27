Dixon County reports one more case of COVID-19, brings county total to three

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported one more case of COVID-19 in Dixon County.

Health officials said the new case is a man in his 40s.

The health department mentions that it has identified the close contacts of the person who’s ill in order to ensure quarantine and isolation measures are being taken.

NNPHD reports that as of Sunday, there are seven cases of the virus in its health district:

Dixon County: three confirmed

Thurston County: two confirmed

Wayne County: two confirmed

Health officials mention that there are 201 tests performed with 183 of them came back negative and 11 tests currently pending results.

“We need to consider that anyone could be infectious with the virus, even those who do not have symptoms. Please remember to use good social distancing practices such as wearing a face mask and maintaining at least six feet of distance between yourself and others when you are out in public. Limit the number of trips you make to the store and only send one person to purchase needed items,” said Julie Rother, Health Director for NNPHD.