Dixon County reports one new case, brings county total to 13

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in its health district.

The new case is in Dixon County of a male under the age of 20.

Health officials mention that the public health investigation has started to find the close contacts to ensure quarantine and isolation measures are being taken and the source of the infection has been identified.

NNPHD reports as of Sunday evening, its health district has performed 265 tests and 212 came back negative with 28 tests currently pending results.

The health department said it has 25 positive cases of COVID-19 in the following counties: