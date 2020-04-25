Dixon and Wayne counties have one new case of COVID-19

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has reported two new cases of COVID-19 within its health district.

Health officials said one case is in Dixon County and the other one is in Wayne County.

NNPHD also said the patients are both men with one in his 60s and the other in his 20s.

The health department mentions that it has identified the probable sources of infection and have identified the close contacts of the people who are ill.

Both counties have two cases of the coronavirus.