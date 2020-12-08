Divorce rates climb as quarantine keeps couples closer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For some couples and families, quarantine forced by the pandemic, can bring them closer, but it can also drive them apart.

Nationally, divorce rates have spiked with the pandemic, as couples are spending more time together potentially bringing more harm than good.

According to legal templates, divorces are 34 percent higher this year than 2019.

Woodbury County Clerk of District Court Amy Bernston said despite the national statistics, she hasn’t seen much of a difference in cases.

“Actually, if you would add up March this year through the end of November and March of last year through the end of November, the same time period, there about the same, some months are higher than one year than the other,” said Bernston.

One local couple said going through a few years of retirement helped them conquer quarantining together.

“We’re doing okay because we’re both retired and we kinda got used to being home together a lot through that and then the pandemic has been a good time to catch up on a lot of things that we couldn’t get to before,” said the McGill couple.

Although couples may not have sealed the deal, Attorney Lindsey Buchheit said her office has been flooded with calls.

“Our office has kind of blown up with family law calls, which is good for our office but bad for society,” said Buchheit.

Separations during this time are mainly during this time are mainly due to stress, unemployment, financial strain, childcare or homeschooling and dealing with the sickness or death of loved ones.

“Once a marriage has gone for about 20 years, over half of those marriages will end in divorce. And now with COVID and the pandemic, we’re seeing that 33 percent increase, so you’re talking quite a few people and really statistically this year, the newlyweds have had the biggest impact,” said Buchheit.

According to legal templates, compared to 2019, 16 percent more couples pursued a divorce after only give five years of marriage or less.

Buchheit encourages those who are struggling with the reprocussions of divorce to see a counselor or therapist who can help.