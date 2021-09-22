Disturbance reported at Storm Lake vet clinic leads to arrest involving drugs

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man was arrested on several charges after allegedly causing a disturbance at a veterinarian clinic Wednesday morning.

According to a release, on Wednesday morning around 9 a.m., the Storm Lake Police Department was called to Lake Animal Hospital for an angry customer. Staff told police Guy Johns, 62, of Storm Lake became upset, created a disturbance, and acting aggressively towards staff.

Authorities arrested Johns and found marijuana and rolling papers. Police said they also found more marijuana in Johns’ personal items while he was being booked.

Johns was booked in the Buena Vista County Jail. He is charged with introduction of contraband into a jail facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct. He is held on a $6,000 bond.