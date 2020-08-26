Districts postpone first day of school due to spike in COVID-19 cases

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 numbers have spiked in Plymouth County,

causing some school districts to hit the breaks for the first day of school.

One district is dealing with a caseload spike of more than three times the amount than this time just two weeks ago.

“So our current active infections are 161 cases but we’ve had a total of 626 cases as a county,” said Tara Geddes, Plymouth County Community Health Manager.

In Plymouth County, the 14-day average positivity rate stands at 20.5 percent as of Tuesday morning.

“We felt as though for the safety of our student, we had to delay a few days in the hopes that those numbers would come down,” said Dan Barkel, Superindent of the MMCRU School District.

The state’s board education recommending that in-person classes are moved to either hybrid-learning or online when the total positivity rate reaches that threshold.

“Once you hit the 20 percent mark, there are suggested strategies and that does include considering hybrid learning or remote learning that presents challenges when we haven’t, even in many of the school districts, had our first day yet of school when this occurred,” said Geddes.

Causing districts to postpone the first bell since some school districts do not yet have the one-to-one digital learning supplies in the hands of all its students.

“I’m sure like every other district in the nation, a lot of devices have been purchased and so I think there is a fair number of us waiting for our devices to be delivered,” said Barkel.

Barkel says he hopes to begin school on Thursday and it’s a similar trend for Remsen St. Mary’s Catholic School that also postponed the first day of school.

In a statement to KCAU 9 news principal, Kim Phillips stated,”Our positivity rates were over 21% on Friday, and Remsen was seen as a hotspot at that time. “

Both districts are working in conjunction with the Plymouth county health department as they plan to return to the classroom.

The Le Mars School District began classes Tuesday. KCAU 9 news reached out to the superintendent to learn more about why he decided to resume classes despite the rise in COVID-19 cases county-wide.

“We are very excited to be able to provide the students of the Le Mars Community School District this opportunity to return to school in order to learn face-to-face, take part in activities, and enjoy social experiences. We have been working very closely with Plymouth County Community Health to make sure we have proper mitigation strategies in place for our students and staff to return to a safe learning environment. Plymouth County Community Health has been extremely knowledgeable, supportive, and level-headed throughout this entire pandemic. They are a great asset to our community.” said Dr. Steve Webner, SuperintendentLe Mars Community School District.