Districts face substitute teacher shortages

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For years, school districts have battled a shortage of substitute teachers despite recent efforts to attract new educators, but due to COVID-19, interests in substitute teacher positions have dwindled.

Many subs tend to be retired teachers or older professionals considered an at-risk population for contracting COVID-19.

“It’s something that I have always loved doing working with kids and also being able to be flexible with my schedule so I can be there for my family which is number one to me,” said Emily Cleveringa.

Cleveringa has been substitute teaching in the Sioux City Community School District for four years.

“Substitutes are someone teachers always need all the time whether they have meetings or appointments,” said Cleveringa.

Her service is important now more than ever, as the district says they’re working to boost their staff for what lies ahead.

“One of the things we did a couple of months ago is began surveying our substitute teaching ranks to see what availability we would maintain with them. We have enough substitute teachers to get us through this period of time,” said Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.

Governer Reynolds recently relaxed substitute teacher requirements in Iowa as districts head back to school.

This school year people with an associate degree or 60 hours of college coursework can now become a substitute teacher, the state previously required a bachelor’s degree. Under the new requirement, the minimum age is now 20, instead of 21 to be a sub.

Despite this, rural area school districts are still feeling the pressure.

“We’ve contacted all of the last year’s substitute teachers and we’re down to a third of substitute teachers willing to come back during COVID,” said Phil Goetstouwers, the Hinton High School 7-12th grade Principal.

Goetstouwers said requesting a substitute teacher can be competitive when near a metro area.

“More than half of those are also willing to sub in other districts so we’re down to just a few so we can’t afford to lose our great teachers due to COVID-19,” said Goetstouwers

Then 36 miles past the Hinton School district the Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen-Union School District (MMCRU) is dealing with the same shortage.

“We do not have a lot of substitutes available in case our regular staff gets sick. So for us, a primary concern of staying in business is keeping all of staff bus drivers, paras, classroom teachers healthy so we can stay in business and keep our kids in school,” said MMCRU Superintendent Dan Barkel.

If you are interested in obtaining your substitute teaching authorization, the Northwest Area Education Agency will be over if a virtual course in September. Click here for a substitute Authorization course options offered by Northwest AEA.