District Court Judge Patrick Tott looks for seat in Iowa Supreme Court

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will soon fill an opening on the Iowa Supreme Court and a judge from Sioux City is under consideration.

District Court Judge Patrick Tott, of Sioux City, is one of 15 applicants looking to fill the seat that is currently held by Justice David Wiggins.

Wiggins is set to retire on March 13.

Tott was appointed as District Court Judge in 2014.

Prior to being appointed District Court Judge, Tott was a lawyer at the firm Buckmeier and Daane in Sioux City.

Tott will be interviewed by a nominating committee next week.