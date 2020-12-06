District 42 holds open house to give community look at planned amenities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A new apartment complex is set to open next summer in Sioux City.

District 42 at 5800 Sunnybrook Plaza hosted an open house on Saturday to showcase more than 200 apartments and townhomes. People could check out floor plan renderings, design finishes, and planned amenities.

Property Manager Ben Lauer said District 42 is excited to hit the ground running in the community.

“The people that I’ve met are just really, really, very nice, down-to-earth people that I think are genuinely excited for this opportunity, so I’m very, very excited to work with those residents and welcome them home,” said Lauer.

Amenities for the complex include an outdoor pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and a community building.