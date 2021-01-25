Displaced tenant speaks out after Morningside apartment fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A fire that destroyed an apartment building in Morningside has left residents without a home and some without their pets.

“It was about six o’clock where I heard the alarms going off and the person across the hall from stumbled out of his room screaming, so I opened the door and then just the whole hallway was engulfed in, like, black smoke,” said Chelsea Suarez, a displaced resident.

Until Sunday night, Suarez lived on the third floor of the apartment building in the 1700 block of Morningside Avenue.

“My immediate reaction was just to get in my apartment, get my cats, and get out, but I didn’t have time to do anything because the power went out, so I just put my shirt over my nose and ran out of the apartment building and called 911,” Suarez said.

Sioux City Fire Rescue officials said while all residents were able to evacuate, several residents were not able to get their pets out.

“Started to just make my wake out of my apartment, everything was black and it was getting hard for me to breathe, so I just had to get out there quick because I know what can happen with smoke,” said Suarez.

As firefighters worked to douse the fire, they also worked to keep it from spreading to nearby buildings.

“I was starting to think that something might be wrong and then I was going up to the duplex right here where I live, and I was going upstairs, then I look to my left and I saw the back of this brick building on fire. I ran inside, I told my girlfriend, ‘Hey, get the dog, we got a fire next door,'” said one resident next door.

People who were evacuated were taken to Grace United Methodist Church.