SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City is welcoming a famous visitor this weekend and while you may not recognize her face you’ll certainly recognize her many voices!

Kat Cressida will be at ACME comics — she’s the voice behind dozen of characters, but most notably Jessie from Disney’s Toy Story series. She’ll be doing a meet and greet this weekend and ACME will be raising money for Camp High Hopes as well.

“Anybody who wants to go in to voice-over can get into voice, but it is a lot of work and you have to be willing to see it as a long game and as an investment. You’re going to have to pay your dues and do all the boring behind-the-scenes stuff before you actually, so if you’re willing to do that then yes it can happen,” Cressida said.

Also happening at ACME, people have a chance to meet the 501st Legion, Darth Vader’s own troops.