Disney Princess – The Concert coming to Sioux City in December

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Disney Princess – The Concert is coming to the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre.

According to a press release from the Orpheum Theatre, tickets for Disney Princess – The Concert will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets will start at $29.50 and can be found on their website or by calling 712-279-4850.

Disney Princess – The Concert will take place on December 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to dress up for the event as performers sing more than 30 Disney Princess songs.

Performers include Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, and Aisha Jackson.