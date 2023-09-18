SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Disney celebrates the magic of courage, love, and adventure with Disney On Ice Into the Magic.

The event will feature performances by Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco, Beauty and the Beast, and more.

Disney On Ice will be hosted at the Tyson Events Center from Sep. 22-24.

On Sep. 22, the performance will be starting at 7 p.m. On Sep. 23, shows will start at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. On Sep. 24, shows will start at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets you can click here or purchase tickets at the venue box office.