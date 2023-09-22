SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some of Disney’s most recognized characters come to life beginning on Friday at the Tyson Events Center. Fans are being promised plenty of adventure as Disney skaters present “Into the Magic.”

Guests will see Belle as she explores the beast’s enchanted castle, experience Moana’s courage, and sing along with Miguel from Coco.

Skaters say the Disney shows provide an avenue for extending their time on the ice following competitive skating.

“I finished nationals one year and I was like I think I want to do something else,” said Disney On Ice Skater Ryan O’Donnell, “I love skating and performing but competing wasn’t giving me the results I wanted or the experience I wanted so I said how can I use these skills “

Following Friday night’s opening performance, Disney has 3 shows on Saturday and 2 on Sunday.

Tickets are on sale at the Tyson Events Center box office.