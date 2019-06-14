Disaster recovery center set up in Yankton, Pine Ridge

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – Disaster Recovery Centers have been set up in Yankton and Pine Ridge, South Dakota.

South Dakota and FEMA opened the centers to help those impacted by the severe winter storms and flooding in March and April. At the centers, representatives from the state, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations will help explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources for recovery.

The centers will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The centers are located at:

Pine Ridge DRC Billy Mills Building 85 E. Main St. Pine Ridge, S.D.

Yankton County EM Building 807 Capital Street, Yankton, S.D. 57078 (park and enter from Douglas street)



Before visiting a recovery center, people should register for disaster assistance. That can be done in the following ways:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or DisasterAssistance.gov/es (for Spanish).

Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) anytime from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available

Officials said that these were the first two that were opened and that more locations will be announced later.