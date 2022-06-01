DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – People in six Iowa counties will be able to get help from the state to recover from recent severe weather.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Tuesday for Boone, Des Moines, Hamilton, Ida, Lyon, and Webster counties. Individuals in those counties can apply for an up to $5,000 grant to help recover from storms that happened on May 26 and 30 days after.

The grant money can be used for car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses that arose because of damage from the storms. You can apply for the grant here.

The proclamation is in effect for 30 days and will apply to damage from storms in those counties that happens up until June 30.