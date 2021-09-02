Diocese of Sioux City welcomes first monsignor in 23 years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Diocese of Sioux City will be welcoming a new monsignor to the Siouxland community for the first time in 23 years.

The Vatican confirmed Father Edward Girres, retired priest and rector of the Shrine of the Grotto of the Redemption, has been given the title of monsignor.

The title of monsignor is reserved for accomplished priests reaching a minimum age of 65 years, who have offered exceptional service to their diocese.

“In his 42 years of priestly ministry,” Bishop Walker Nickless wrote in his letter of application to the Vatican’s apostolic nuncio, “Reverend Girres has been a role model of priestly holiness, service and sacrifice,”

Monsignor Girres served as rector of the Cathedral of the Epiphany while overseeing its renovation, Supervisor for large Catholic school systems and pioneering the implementation of Hispanic and multicultural ministries. Biship Nickless referenced these examples of leadership in his letter.

“I am grateful for the bishop nominating me,” Monsignor Girres said, “It’s nice to know the bishop acknowledges work that has been done. What’s important is that it’s not about me, but the priests of the Diocese of Sioux City.”

Monsignor Girres served multiple churches in Iowa before he retired July 1, and he held multiple positions with the diocese including director of the Office of Youth Ministry and Adolescent Catechesis and Assistant Superintendent of Schools.

An investiture service will be held later this fall at Saints Peter and Paul Church in West Bend, Iowa.