Diocese of Sioux City to continue COVID-19 safety protocols

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Diocese of Sioux City said they will still follow COVID-19 safety protocols after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new guidelines on Thursday.

According to a release, parishes in the Diocese of Sioux City will not yet be changing COVID-19 safety protocols in light of the May 13 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Bishop Walker Nickless, the Diocese of Sioux City and the Office of Worship.

Parishioners in the diocese should plan to continue to follow the current mass protocols for the May 15 and 16 weekend Masses. The current protocols are found at the diocese website.

The diocese said Bishop Nickless, the COVID-19 Task Force and the Office of Worship will review the new CDC guidelines as soon as possible.

Current protocols in the Diocese of Sioux City call for masks to be worn during masses.