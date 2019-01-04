Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - The Diocese of Sioux City has responded to allegations made by Tim Lennon, during a recent press conference by the board of the Survivors' Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP. During the press conference Lennon, the president of the group, spoke about his experience of abuse.

SNAP also claimed that now Cardinal Daniel DiNardo covered-up sexual abuse, and demanded the Cardinal's resignation.

The Diocese said that they regret any abuse that Lennon suffered at the hands of Peter Murphy. Murphy is deceased but was a member of the clergy from 1955 to 1973.

In a statement sent out by the Diocese of Sioux City, the diocese said it wanted to clarify a few points.

The Diocese said that Lennon received a settlement from the Diocese in August of 2016 and that correspondence between Lennon and the Bishop contrasts the allegation, by Lennon, that the Diocese called some victims "liars".

They also said that Murphy was specifically mentioned as one priest who's actions of abuse were covered-up by Cardinal DiNardo. The Diocese went on to say that Murphy died 17 years before DiNardo was ordained as a Bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City.

They said that Jerome Coyle was also mentioned, but pointed out that Coyle left the priesthood 11 years before DiNardo was ordained as a Bishop.

They also clarify that DiNardo removed George McFadden from ministry in 1991 and that he sent McFadden's laicization case to Rome.

The Diocese also said that they are continuing to create a list of clergy who have substantiated allegations of sexual misconduct with minors against them.

They ask that anyone that may be a victim of abuse should call the Victim Assistance Coordinator at the Mercy Child Advocacy Center. People can also call the Victims Assistance hotline number is 866-435-4397 or 712-279-5610.

The Diocese also has a "Report Abuse" button on the top of their page on their website.

Below is the Diocese's full statement.: