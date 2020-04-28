Diocese of Sioux City not ready to resume public Masses

Bishop Walker Nickless presides at a livestreamed Mass with Deacon Travis Crotty, a diocesan seminarian during Holy Week at the Cathedral of the Epiphany. Courtesy, Diocese of Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Catholic Diocese of Sioux City is not yet lifting its suspension of public Masses following the governor’s proclamation allowing such gatherings to resume.

Governor Kim Reynolds proclaimed Monday that religious and spiritual gatherings are no longer prohibited.

Following the governor’s proclamation, Bishop Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City said Tuesday he is not yet lifting the suspension of public Masses he made March 16.

The bishop said he is aware of the governor’s proclamation and is carefully considering how to proceed.

Nickless said he is taking into consideration the well-being of the priests and the faithful of the diocese at this time.

Masses will continue to be livestreamed for the time being, the bishop said.

When changes are made to the current status regarding Masses, the bishop’s office will announce those changes to the public as soon as possible.

