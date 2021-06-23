Diocese of Sioux City issues statement following Iowa AG’s report of clergy abuse

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Diocese of Sioux City issued a statement following Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s report of clergy abuse.

According to a three-year review released by Miller on Wednesday, Roman Catholic priests sexually abused minors across Iowa for decades while church leaders covered it up, but reforms implemented have ended the crisis, with only five Iowa priests being accused of misconduct since 2002.

The Diocese of Sioux City said they are continuing efforts in creating a safe environment by being committed to trust and openness. The diocese released a list of priests in February of 2019 that have been credibly accused of abuse in order to be transparent. The list was a result of a process conducted by the diocese’s law firm and the Diocesan Review Board examining priest files dating back to the diocese’s founding in 1902.

The full list of credibly accused priests can be found on the Sioux City Diocese website.

The diocese said following the release of the list in 2019, they cooperated with Miller and his office to supply supporting documentation of clerical abuse.

The Diocese of Sioux City encourages anyone who has been abused by a member of clergy in the diocese to contact local law enforcement and the MercyOne Victim Assistance Coordinator at 866-435-4397 or 712-279-5610.