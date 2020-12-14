Diocese of Sioux City adapts new ways to collect donations in order to stay afloat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The pandemic has affected the way many people do many different things. This is especially true for some churches and how they collect tithes.

“When this COVID first hit… I said to the Lord, Lord Jesus, I totally am really worried here. Please do not let me be disconnected from my congregation,” Father David Heman, the Pastor of Holy Cross Parish, said.

He said a few months ago church donations were up 2% from last year. But, he said, those donations have since gone down.

“This is where faith comes in. You don’t like to see the drop but your faith says, ‘hey, I’ve been doing this for 35 years, and we’ve always managed. The people always come forward,” Heman said.

Susan O’Brien is the director of stewardship and development for the Diocese of Sioux City. She said the development team along with senior staff and the Bishop decided they had to get creative at keeping contributions flowing.

“We created an online offertory page so people can go online and make a gift during the time they were suspended, but as time went on we really pushed our parishes to also create an online giving page if they did not have one, and educate their parishioners about online giving, reoccurring gifts, and that has really helped,” O’Brien said.

O’brien adds since the pandemic began, many parishioners have made larger donations than normal.

“The thing that didn’t happen, we didn’t dive and crumble and dissolve into nothingness. The people did come forward,” Heman said.