SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders can take a trip to prehistoric times this weekend.

Jurassic Quest opens to the public Friday inside the Siouxland Expo Center.

The event features realistic models of a variety of dinosaurs from land to sea. In addition to the models, the event will include dinosaur-themed rides, interactive science and art activities, a ‘Triceratots’ soft play area, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, photo opportunities and live dinosaur shows.

Riley Smith is a dinosaur trainer with Jurassic Quest. She said the event is a great educational opportunity, especially for kids to understand what the world was like millions of years ago.

“You have kids coming here that want to be paleontologists they want to learn more about dinosaurs and this is their first real interaction seeing a dinosaur up close, so watching their eyes sparkle, the gasps, sometimes even crying as kids see these huge dinosaurs up close. nothing’s like it,” Smith said.

Families will be able to walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods to see which dinosaurs ‘ruled’ on land and ‘deep-dive’ into the Ancient Oceans exhibit.

Guests can walk through the dinosaur exhibit at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. The release indicated that some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but it is advised to call the venue beforehand to make any necessary arrangements.

Jurassic Quest works with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is replicated in detail from teeth size to textured skin, fur, or feathers, and draws on the latest research.

The event is in town Friday through Sunday before it moves to Omaha next weekend.

Tickets start at $19 and attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.