SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Travel back 65 million years and encounter your favorite dinosaurs up close with the Dinosaur Adventure.

Dinosaur Adventure is a one-of-a-kind exhibit featuring realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars.

Children can become archaeologists and dig for ancient dinosaur fossils, race friends in Jurassic jeeps or scooters, mine for rare gemstones, jump around on inflatable Jurassic playgrounds, meet baby dinosaurs, and more.

The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center.

The average adventure will be between 2-3 hours. The last entry is 1 hour before close.