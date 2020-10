We've got a mostly cloudy and cool day ahead of us with an afternoon high of just 38°. The typical high temperature is 60° so we'll experience temperatures far below average!

Beginning at 1 AM Sunday and lasting until 1 AM Monday we’ll have a Winter Weather Advisory in Siouxland. Travel conditions will likely become hazardous with 2 to 5 inches of snow coupled with wind gusts around 25 MPH out of the northwest. Visibility may become poor at times with the combination of falling & blowing snow. It's not expected for travel to become impossible by any means - just give yourself extra time to reach destinations and give other vehicles around you space to operate. The high on Sunday will be only 32°.