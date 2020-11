Look for a mix of sun & clouds here on Saturday. The wind will accelerate out of the south gusting to 35 MPH. That breeze looks to further build in the heat and dry air with an afternoon high of 78°. We’ll be on the watch for snapping a Record High temperature in Sioux City. The previous record for November 7th is 77° from back in 1954...there's a pretty good chance we'll snap it!

Sunday will be similar with highs lifting into the mid 70s and a partly cloudy sky.