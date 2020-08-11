Digital Exclusive: Y Academy to start this fall

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA is offering another way for students to learn when they’re remote-learning outside of the classroom.

The Y Academy is an out of school support program for kids between the ages of five and 12-years-old.

“The idea is to provide families with an alternative opportunity where the kids can get out of the house and get to a safe environment, where teachers or educators can be able to support them, and them not feel like they’re alone,” said Jalisa Oetken, Youth Development Coordinator at Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

The academy will include reading, literacy, math, STEM, history, physical activity, and arts and crafts.

There will be a low staff to student ratio of 15 to one and a quiet space for students to work on their daily assignments.

“They will be coming here. They ‘re meeting new friends. We’ll be able to open this up to all school districts. So, still following CDC regulations and guidelines but being able to bring different school districts together,” said Oetken.

“So, we’re trying to kind of fit that need that’s here. We’re lucky to have staff, we’re lucky to have the big facility where we can kind of create a program that kind of fits in between what the schools are able to offer,” said Jacque Perez, Senior Program Director at Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

The Y Academy starts on August 24 with three options for parents to choose from: half-day, full-day, or full week.

“But when we created it, we had that in mind. We serve such a unique area with multiple school districts, three states. So, everyone’s going back-to-school plan is different,” said Perez.

The program will have laptops with cameras for kids to use for Zoom or online work at the academy, if they don’t have that technology at home.

YMCA will enforce social distancing and practice proper hand washing multiple times a day.

For more information on the Y Academy, click here or see the Facebook post below.

Latest Stories