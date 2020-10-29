Digital Exclusive: World Stroke Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – October 29 is World Stroke Day, which brings awareness of how serious this medical condition is for people.
According to the American Stroke Association (ASA), about one in four individuals worldwide will have a stroke in his or her lifetime. A stroke can happen to anyone at any age.
A stroke affects people depending on which side of the brain the stroke occurs.
If the stroke happens on the left side of the brain, the right side of the body will be affected by memory less, speech/language problems, and paralysis.
If the stroke occurs on the right side of the brain, the left side of the body will be impacted by paralysis, vision problems, and quick, inquisitive behavioral style.
Some ways for people to lower the risk of having a stroke are:
- Monitor your blood pressure
- Control your cholesterol
- Keep your blood sugar down
- Get active
- Eat better
- Don’t smoke
- Lose weight if you need to
The ASA mentions the signs people should look out for and know when to call 911 are F.A.S.T.:
- F: Face Drooping – Does one side of the face droop, or is it numb?
- A: Arm Weakness – Is one arm weak or numb? Does one arm drift downward?
- S: Speech – Is the person unable to speak or hard to understand?
- T: Time to Call 911 – If a person shows any of these symptoms, even if they go away, call 911 and get them to the hospital immediately.
