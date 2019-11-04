Digital Exclusive: Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office offer tips for driving in the winter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As winter weather is quickly approaching, it’s important to start preparing for driving in the cold weather.

Captain Willie Garret with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s office explains what motorists need to do to be prepared for driving throughout the winter, “The main thing is to check over your vehicle. Make sure that your windshield wiper blades are new and fresh, make sure your tire pressure is good and make sure you have a good battery in your car. Maybe go to whoever does your vehicle maintenance and make sure they do a thorough check over your antifreeze.”

Driving during the winter can be one of the dangerous times to drive. Captain Garret mentioned that it’s okay to drive at a speed you feel safe at with the winter conditions. One suggestion is not to go below half of tank of gas because if you happen to get stuck somewhere, you want to have enough fuel to keep yourself warm in the car. He also offers some other tips for drivers to help keep them safe.

“The big thing, of course, these days is everyone is going to be on their cellphone. No texting, writing, or sending messages but even talking on the phone takes one hand off the wheel. So make sure you slow down and be aware of your surroundings and keep your eyes on the road for those changes that come at any moment,” Capt. Garret added.

Captain Garret said it’s a good idea to keep an emergency kit in your vehicle at all times because when you don’t think you’ll need it is when you’ll need it the most.

Items in the emergency kit should include: