Digital Exclusive: Woodbury County Parks set to open on Friday for camping

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the nice weather coming around more often, people can now start enjoying the great outdoors through camping.

The Woodbury County Conservation Board will be opening the parks on April 30 at 6 a.m., and they’re almost done preparing for the campers to arrive.

“Our restrooms, our shower houses, our shelter houses all up and ready to roll. They have been closed down for several months since November, so time to get them up and working again. Of course, getting the mowing and trimming and sprucing up the parks,” said Dawn Snyder, Woodbury County Conservation Board.

Dawn Snyder with the conservation board said they normally open on May 1, but since that falls on a Saturday, they wanted to give people an extra day of camping.

This part of the year is one of the busiest times for the parks because it’s spring and people want to get outside.

“We noticed last year [that] trends throughout the entire state as far as in uptick in camping numbers and park visitors. That wasn’t in just Woodbury County throughout the state of Iowa and in this region,” said Snyder.

The four parks that will open on Friday are Snyder Bend Park, Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park, Southwood Conservation Area, and Little Sioux Park.

Snyder said camping is one of the conservation board’s biggest revenue generators, and the money will go towards making new improvements in the parks.

“It’s easy to do. It’s in your backyard. You don’t have to invest a lot of time or energy to travel long-distance. You can have your own little mini-staycation right here in a few miles from your home,” said Dawn Snyder, Woodbury County Conservation Board.

Synder mentions the conservation board is anticipating seeing many campers at the parks this weekend and hopes to have another big year this season, depending on the weather.