Digital Exclusive: Woodbury County K-9 training at Chautauqua Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Monday and Tuesday the Woodbury County K-9 Unit was at Chautauqua Park for K-9 certification training.

KCAU 9 Digital talked to Woodbury County Deputy Derek Brand who has had three different K-9s in 18 years of service in Woodbury County. Deputy Brand told us about the certification training, the importance of it and what type of dogs are normally seen on K9 Units.

“We certify our K-9s twice a year, once in patrol work and once in narcotics detection,” Deputy Brand stated.

The training is for the patrol work certification, according to Deputy Brand.

Tuesday’s morning session was on suspect apprehension without gunfire. During this session, they go over making the dog stay put when someone is running and they don’t want to go after them, sending the dog to apprehend someone when they’re fleeing, to call the dog off the fleeing and then sending the dog and calling it back to the handler. The afternoon session was over the same items but with gunfire.

“It’s important to show the dogs are capable of performing the duties that they need to as far as patrol work goes as well if they’re obedient enough to obey the handlers and to obey us when they’re out in the public and out with other people,” Deputy Brand added.

He also mentioned that most K-9 units have German Shepards, Belgian Malinois, Dutch Shepards or a mixture of the three. These breeds are chosen because of their abilities.

“Nothing in particular, other than they are breeds that have good agility, they are able to meet the demands that are needed for law enforcement work and they have good noses as well for the detection work,” said Deputy Brand.

Between the two phases, at least 70% is needed in order to pass the training to be able to certify.

The narcotics training will be taking place in the spring.

