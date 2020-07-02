Digital Exclusive: Willow Creek Campground receives life jacket loaner station from UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, Children’s Miracle Network

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Willow Creek Campground now has a place where people can borrow life jackets when out on the lake.

On Thursday morning, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Emergency Department and St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network donated a Life Jacket Loaner Station to the campground in Le Mars.

The loaner station will provide an extra layer of safety to the campers who will be utilizing the lake at Willow Creek.

Amanda Monroe-Rubendall, trauma program and injury prevention coordinator with UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, talked about the importance of donating these life jackets.

“One of the tenants of water safety is layers of protection. Even the best swimmers can have water safety incidents. Like I said, we encourage layers of protection. One of those layers of protection is for children, inexperienced swimmers, and anybody on a boat, whether they plan on getting in the water or not, to wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket,” said Monroe-Rubendall.

She adds that not everybody plans ahead when it comes going swimming at the campground.

Monroe-Rubendall mentions the life jackets are Coast Guard-approved and comes in three sizes: infants, kids, and adults. They’re also free for anybody to use.

People can borrow life jackets at the loaner station and return them so that the next person can use it.

The Miracle Riders’ fundraising auction provided the funds for this loaner station. The auction is held every year.

“So, our Miracle Riders go out and they raise funds. Then, from last year’s ride that they had, we were able to provide the funds to help secure this life jacket station,” said Stacey Selk, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network Director.

The Le Mars loaner station is one of three stations that will be donated this year. The other two will be at the Little Sioux Park in Correctionville and Mills Creek State Park in Paullina.

Back in 2017, the hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network donated two life jacket loaner stations to Hillview Recreation Area in Hinton and Brown’s Lake in Salix.

With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, it’s very important to be safe out there in the water, whether it be at a lake, river, or even a pool.

“Have many floatation devices, make sure that the devices will keep their head above the water, and make sure that you always keep an eye on where the children are, as well,” said Alyssa Sackett, Clinical Nurse Educator at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children between the ages of one to 14 years.

Latest Stories